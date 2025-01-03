Somy Ali drops bombshell: Salman Khan’s disturbing words to her

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is famous for his movies and charm, but his personal life often grabs attention too. Despite being one of India’s most eligible bachelors, Salman remains unmarried, and his relationships have been a hot topic over the years. Among these, his relationship with actress Somy Ali has been one of the most talked about due to her recent revelations.

Salman’s dating history includes big names like Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Jacqueline Fernandez. His romance with Sangeeta was so serious that wedding cards were printed. However, the wedding didn’t happen after Sangeeta caught him cheating with Somy Ali. Somy, who dated Salman from 1991 to 1999, claims their relationship ended because of his infidelity and abusive behavior.

Somy Ali’s Shocking Claims

In a recent interview, Somy shared details about her time with Salman. She alleged that he was physically and emotionally abusive, even saying, “When Salman used to hit me he said i do that because i care about you, why don’t i hit my neighbour? He was supposed to get married to Sangeeta but she caught him cheating with me.”

Somy recalled the day Sangeeta found Salman at her apartment. According to Somy, this incident ended Salman and Sangeeta’s engagement, but Somy later ended her relationship with him due to his unfaithfulness.

After leaving Bollywood, Somy moved to the United States, where she works as a social activist, helping women and raising awareness about domestic violence.

Salman is now gearing up for his next big release, Sikandar, an action-packed thriller set to release on Eid 2025.