Somy Ali shares her love for Rekha on iconic actress’ birthday

Mumbai: On the occasion of Rekha’s birthday on October 10, actress Somy Ali expressed her admiration for the legendary actress, calling her the “epitome of beauty and grace.” Rekha, often hailed as ageless, has transformed herself through the various stages of her illustrious career, making her a timeless figure in Indian cinema.

When asked about Rekha’s ability to constantly reinvent herself, Somy Ali said, “There is no one more beautiful than Rekhaji in the entire universe for me. She’s a complete package – grace, features, dance, height, her saris, her humility. I mean, she’s a Goddess in every sense.”

Recalling a personal memory that was a “double treat” for her, Somy shared, “I got to meet Rekhaji on the sets of Agar Tum Na Hote. Watching her and Kakaji (Rajesh Khanna) pretend to play the piano to the song Agar Tum Na Hote was magical.” She considers Rekha and Rajesh Khanna her favorite on-screen couple.

Somy Ali’s admiration for Rekha goes beyond her beauty. “My favorite film has to be Umrao Jaan,” she revealed. “The last shot of her standing alone and looking at herself in the mirror speaks volumes about her personal life. It symbolizes how the most beautiful women often never find true love. That one look in the mirror says it all – it’s the irony of being lonely on top, despite everything.”

Somy added that Umrao Jaan resonates with her deeply, having watched it over 100 times throughout her life. She finds parallels between Rekha and Marilyn Monroe, both epitomizing beauty but enduring a life filled with false promises.

For Somy, Rekha is not only a queen of beauty but a beacon of strength and intellect. “She shines more than anyone can imagine, no matter what might be going on inside her heart. She has a love for life, and that makes her my princess for life.”