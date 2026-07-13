Son hacks father to death in Telangana’s Bhupalpally

The accused, identified as Ravinder, attacked his father with an axe, leading to his death on the spot.

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Crime scene tape with 'Crime Scene Do Not Cross' warning in focus, blurred background.

Hyderabad: A man hacked his father to death with an axe over a property dispute in Jaishankar Bhupally district on Monday, July 13.

The incident occurred in the Mahamuttaram mandal. The accused, identified as Ravinder, attacked his father with an axe, leading to his death on the spot. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Bhupalpally Police said, “There was a land dispute between Ravider and his father Ratnam. Ravider attacked his father at 2 am and fled the house.”

Subhan Bakery

Police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation into the incident.

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