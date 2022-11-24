Son kills mother for not giving money to buy mobile phone

Guwahati: A youth has allegedly killed his mother in Assam’s Dibrugarh district when she refused to give him money for buying a mobile phone, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at Changmai village in the district. The accused has been identified as Jintu Das.

Dibrugarh district Superintendent of Police, Shwetank Mishra told IANS that Das was demanding money from his mother Renu Das for buying a new mobile phone.

According to police, when his demand was turned down, Jintu, aged around 20 years, hit his mother with an iron rod. She got severely injured and later succumbed to the injuries.

Though Renu Das was immediately rushed to the hospital, doctors could not save her. Meanwhile, the accused ran away from his house and also took the money.

“He even bought a mobile phone with the money after hitting his mother,” Mishra said.

Even as the accused was on the run, the police managed to arrest him from the Lahowal police station area in Dibrugarh.

The police officer further said that Jintu Das was presented at the court and the magistrate sent him to police custody.