Woman killed for dowry in Ajmer, husband detained

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd November 2022 9:10 pm IST
Woman killed for dowry in Ajmer, husband detained
Representative Image

Jaipur: A man was detained for allegedly murdering his wife over dowry in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The body has not yet been recovered and the accused is being interrogated, Circle Officer (Ajmer North) Chhavi Sharma said.

The couple had got married in October, the police said.

Also Read
Governor B.S. Koshyari wants to ‘leave’ Maharashtra, claims Ajit Pawar

Jennifer (30) was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws, her brother Ronnie Das said in his complaint at Christian Ganj police station, Sharma said.

He suspects that her husband Mukesh (35) murdered her, Sharma added.

The accused has been charged under Section 304 (B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, Sharma said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button