Woman killed for dowry in Ajmer, husband detained

Jaipur: A man was detained for allegedly murdering his wife over dowry in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The body has not yet been recovered and the accused is being interrogated, Circle Officer (Ajmer North) Chhavi Sharma said.

The couple had got married in October, the police said.

Jennifer (30) was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws, her brother Ronnie Das said in his complaint at Christian Ganj police station, Sharma said.

He suspects that her husband Mukesh (35) murdered her, Sharma added.

The accused has been charged under Section 304 (B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, Sharma said.