Sonakshi fires back at trolls questioning Zaheer’s absence on Holi

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha never shies away from giving it back to trolls when they cross the line. This time, she slammed those questioning why her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, wasn’t celebrating Holi with her.

On Friday, Sonakshi shared a series of solo pictures on Instagram, dressed in white with gulaal on her face and hands. Flashing her bright smile, she wished fans “Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara.”

However, the comment section soon turned into a troll fest, with people speculating about Zaheer’s absence.

Some commented, “I can say with surety that Zaheer cannot play Holi with this lady”, while others dragged her father Shatrughan Sinha into it, saying, “Your father agreed, but your husband isn’t agreeing to it.” Some even urged her to celebrate Ramzan instead.

Not one to stay silent, Sonakshi updated her caption, addressing the trolls head-on. She wrote, “Comments mein thoda relax karo…@iamzahero Mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai…thanda paani dalo sar pe.”

Zaheer, putting an end to all speculations, left a sweet reply, “Missing youuuuu baby.”

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 last year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home after seven years of dating.

On the work front, Sonakshi is gearing up for her Telugu debut in Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara, while Zaheer was last seen in the 2024 film Ruslaan.