Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding rumors: What we know so far

Mumbai: Rumors about Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding are spreading like wildfire online. While there’s no official confirmation from Sonakshi or her family, major media reports suggest she will marry her rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23.

Reports also indicate that wedding invitations have been printed with the text, “Rumours are true.” Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation and are curious about who Sonakshi’s husband-to-be is. Many are wondering if Zaheer Iqbal is related to Salman Khan, as Salman’s name is also trending with the couple. Here’s the scoop.

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut in 2019 with the romantic drama “Notebook,” produced by Salman Khan. Before that, he worked as an assistant director on Salman’s 2014 film “Jai Ho.”

Zaheer completed his education with Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan. His father is a jewelry businessman, and his mother is a homemaker. His brother is a computer engineer, and his sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a celebrity stylist who has worked with Sonakshi and other celebrities. Zaheer’s family has a close relationship with Salman Khan’s family.

How Did Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Meet?

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s love story reportedly began at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Both Sonakshi and Zaheer share a close bond with Salman. Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in “Dabangg” (2010), and Zaheer was launched by Salman in “Notebook” (2019).

Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the couple.