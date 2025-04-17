Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been in the spotlight ever since their wedding last year. The couple, who tied the knot on June 23, 2024, under the Special Marriage Act, have been living their happily-ever-after, enjoying every moment of their married life. Despite that, a section of social media continues to target them for their inter-faith marriage.

However, Sonakshi, known for her no-nonsense attitude, isn’t one to stay silent. A troll took a nasty dig at her by commenting on one of her photos, “Your divorce is too close to you.”

In true Sonakshi style, she clapped back without holding back. Her savage reply? “Pehele teri mummy papa karenge, phir hum. Promise.” (First, your parents will get a divorce. Then we will, promise.)

The Dahaad actress and Zaheer were in a steady relationship for nearly seven years before making it official. They registered their marriage at home, followed by a star-studded celebration with their industry friends.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped up shooting for her Telugu debut film Jatadhara.