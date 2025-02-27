Sonakshi Sinha reacts to rumors of converting after marriage

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently spoke about her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal and the rumors that she changed her religion. The couple got married in June 2024 in a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act with close family and friends. Since Zaheer is Muslim and Sonakshi is Hindu, many people started asking if she converted to Islam.

In an interview, Sonakshi made it clear that religion was never a topic in their relationship. She said, “We are two people in love, and that’s what matters. Zaheer never asked me to change my religion, and I never asked him to change his.”

Respecting Each Other’s Traditions

Sonakshi also shared that she and Zaheer respect each other’s customs. She said, “They follow certain traditions at their house, I follow mine at my house. Mere Diwali puja mein voh aake baithta hai, main unke niyaz pe baithti hu, that’s all that matters. I respect them and their culture, they respect me and my culture.”

Why They Chose a Special Marriage

Sonakshi explained that they chose the Special Marriage Act because it allows them to keep their religions. She said, “I am still a Hindu, and he is still a Muslim. Love is enough; we don’t need to change for each other.”

Dealing with Negativity

After their wedding, some people trolled them online. Sonakshi and Zaheer decided to ignore negative comments and focus on their happiness. They even muted comments on Instagram before their wedding to avoid stress.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before marriage. They now share fun moments and travel pictures on social media, proving that love is stronger than anything else.