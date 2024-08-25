Sonakshi Sinha’s bandra sea-view apartment listed for Rs 25 crore

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently married her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in a private ceremony at her stylish Bandra home. Just a few months after their wedding, it appears that this beautiful apartment is now up for sale. A real estate Instagram account posted a video showing the apartment, and fans quickly recognized it from a home tour Sonakshi did for Architectural Digest India.

The apartment, located in Bandra West, is a large 2-bedroom unit with 4,200 square feet of space and offers stunning views of the sea. The video by The Property Store mentioned that the apartment has a private elevator and interiors worth Rs 5 crore. The asking price for the home is Rs 25 crore, which has caught the attention of both real estate enthusiasts and Sonakshi’s fans.

Actor Saqib Saleem, who lives in the same building, commented on the post, saying, “I know this building.” Fans quickly connected the dots, with one commenting, “Isn’t this Sonakshi Sinha’s house? Saw it on YouTube,” and another saying, “That’s Sonakshi Sinha’s home… moving out too soon…”

Sonakshi first announced that she bought this apartment in an Instagram post in May 2023. Shortly after, she gave a detailed tour of her stylish home in a video for Architectural Digest India. Reports say Sonakshi bought the apartment in March 2020, and in September 2023, she purchased another apartment in the same building for Rs 11 crore.

During the video tour, Sonakshi described the apartment as her ‘home away from home.’ At the time, she was still living with her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, but used this apartment mostly for work meetings.

This apartment was also the venue for Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi shared that she wanted her wedding day to be relaxed and casual. “I didn’t want to take any stress, so my house was an open house. People were coming and going while I was getting my hair and makeup done. Friends were hanging out in the wardrobe, the decor was being set up, and food was being arranged. It felt so homely and beautiful. It was perfect,” she said.

As they start a new chapter in their lives, it seems Sonakshi and Zaheer are ready to sell this beautiful home, offering a unique opportunity for someone looking to own a piece of Bollywood in Mumbai.