Sonakshi Sinha’s reaction to her pregnancy rumours is hilarious

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has once again proved that humour is her best weapon, as she hilariously shut down her ongoing pregnancy rumours sparked by the recent public appearances.

The “HeeraMandi” actress, who was recently spotted at a high-profile event, had set social media buzzing after several pictures and videos showed her with her hand placed around her midsection.

The simple natural gesture was quickly blown out of proportion, leading to a wave of online speculation that Sonakshi and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, are expecting their first child. Putting all rumours to rest, Sonakshi took to her social media account with her signature sarcasm.

Sharing a series of pictures of her Diwali ensemble, Sonakshi wrote, “World record holder for the longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting, according to her lovely and hyper-intelligent media), simply for posing with her hand around her midsection. Scroll to the last slide for a reaction and then continue to dazzle this Diwali.”

In the pictures, Sonakshi is seen dressed in a regal beige and gold embroidered outfit, paired with heavy jhumkas and a gajra bun and minimal make-up. The final image in a carousel showed Sonakshi sharing a hearty laugh with Zaheer Iqbal, seemingly amused by the media frenzy. Her tongue-in-cheek caption instantly went viral, drawing applause from fans and industry colleagues who hailed her as savage and classy.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been dating for several years, tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at her Bandra residence in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, including several Bollywood colleagues, followed by a grand reception later that evening.

The couple, who reportedly met through mutual friends, went on to share screen space in the 2022 film “Double XL”. The couple’s social media accounts are filled with pranks that they play on each other, making them one of the most likeable duos on the internet.