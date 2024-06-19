Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding: Actress’ bridal looks go viral

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood sensation, is not just known for her acting prowess but also her impeccable fashion sense. Active on social media, Sonakshi often shares her best outfits, captivating her fans with her stylish choices. Her bridal looks, in particular, have left an indelible mark on fashion enthusiasts.

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal. While details about their love story remain private, fans eagerly await their wedding celebration.

Here are a few stunning bridal looks of Sonakshi Sinha that we can’t get over.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Marriage

Contrary to the grandeur often associated with celebrity weddings, Sonakshi and Zaheer have opted for a registered marriage. This decision shows the couple’s preference for simplicity and intimacy. While the wedding may be a quiet affair, the evening promises to be a grand celebration with friends and family.

The wedding is scheduled for June 23, and the venue chosen for this special occasion is Bastian, a celebrity favorite restaurant owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has been busy with her upcoming projects, while Zaheer Iqbal is also making strides in his career. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple has found time for each other, strengthening their bond and commitment.