Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is embracing her maternity phase with signature style as she prepares to welcome her second child. Known for her bold and thoughtful fashion choices, the mom-to-be continues to redefine maternity wear with looks that blend tradition and modern elegance.

In her latest appearance, Sonam opted for an ethnic ensemble that stood out for its cultural depth and refined styling. She chose a layered saree look featuring a soft pink Kalamkari saree by Asha Gautam, paired with a pistachio-and-pink Baluchari saree from The Far East Art Studio. The Baluchari textile drew inspiration from a 19th-century archival piece preserved at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, lending her outfit a strong historical connection.

Sonam complimented her look with a multi-layered pearl necklace, statement gold jhumkas with red accents, bangles and a bold ring. Her hair was neatly tied back with a clean centre part, complemented by a small bindi and softly defined eye makeup. The understated beauty look ensured the focus remained on the sarees and jewellery.

The highlight of her ensemble was the traditional Hyderabadi Satlada Haar, a seven-stringed necklace crafted with pearls and precious stones. Originating from the royal households of the Nizams and Nawabs of Hyderabad, the Satlada continues to be a timeless symbol of elegance and heritage, especially popular among brides.

Sonam’s pearl-and-emerald Satlada added a regal charm to her maternity fashion statement, once again showcasing her ability to merge history with contemporary style.

Several celebrities have previously embraced this royal necklace. Actress Deepika Padukone wore a Satlada Haar for her mehendi ceremony in 2018, while Nayanthara chose the Hyderabadi Nizami Satlada for her wedding in 2022. Former actress Namrata Shirodkar has also been seen flaunting the iconic piece at wedding events.

For those inspired by Sonam Kapoor’s look, customised Satlada necklaces are available at jewellery shops in Charminar’s famous Lad Bazaar in Hyderabad, offering a more budget-friendly way to recreate this royal style.