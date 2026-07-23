Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast, CJP says protest will continue

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his indefinite hunger strike after the government assured him that his demands would be met.

He announced the end of his fast after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital around Thursday midnight and conveyed the government’s assurances.

“Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days,” Wangchuk said in a post on X.

Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/RFCet7Oksy — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026

After Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, “I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible.”

“I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy,” the Prime Minister added.

Reading out the government’s assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others at the hospital, Nadda said, “The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026.”

The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams.

“Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks,” Nadda added.

Wangchuk said that a total of 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging him to break the fast.

“This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere,” he said in his post on X.

CJP says protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Soon after Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it was “relieved and grateful” that the activist had ended his 26-day hunger strike, but asserted that its peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his “extraordinary courage and sacrifice”.

“We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country,” Dipke said.

“The Cockroach Janta Party’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he added.

We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days.



Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 23, 2026

The CJP-led agitation began on June 20, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and Pradhan’s resignation.

Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28, had said he would end his fast if the government assured that no punitive action would be taken against peaceful protesters and addressed the movement’s key demands.

(With inputs from PTI)