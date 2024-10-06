Sonam wangchuk seeks new venue for fast after Jantar Mantar denial

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday, October 6 expressed his frustration on being denied permission to sit on a fast demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital and sought an alternative.

Sharing a copy of the letter sent by Delhi Police rejecting his request for sitting on a fast at the Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk, in a post on X, said, “Another rejection, another frustration. Finally this morning we got this rejection letter for the officially designated place for protests.”

“If Jantar Mantar is not allowed, please tell us which place is allowed. We want to abide by all laws and still express our grievances peacefully. Why is it so difficult to follow the path of Gandhi in his own country? There must be a way.”

In the letter, Delhi Police said the request was received at “very short notice”, and no specific time frame was mentioned for the gathering.

As per guidelines, applications for holding any demonstration at the Jantar Mantar must be sent at least 10 days before the planned event to be held strictly between 10 am and 5 pm, police said.

Jigmat Paljor, coordinator of the Leh Apex Body representing the protesters, told PTI that they are looking for alternative venues for which discussions are going on with the police and the government.

In a video message shared on X on Saturday night, Wangchuk claimed when they broke their fast at Rajghat, they were assured of an appointment with the top leadership within two days, but they were forced to announce the indefinite fast after being denied the same.

The protesters were also told that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita which prohibits unauthorised gatherings is permanently enforced in New Delhi, the climate activist added.

Taking a cue from poet Mirza Ghalib, Wanghchuk said, “Anshan karne de Jantar Mantar pe baith kar, ya wo jagah bata jaha dafa na ho (let us sit on fast at Jantar Mantar, or tell us a place where there is no section imposed).”

“There should be a discussion as to why there is no such place in a democracy where people can sit peacefully and share their pain,” Wangchuk said in the message.

The climate activist led the ‘Delhi Chalo Padayatra’, which began in Leh a month ago.

The march was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years seeking statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

On Saturday, majority of the protesters returned to Ladakh while the remaining stayed back to join Wangchuk for the fast.