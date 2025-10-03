Sonam Wangchuk’s wife moves SC challenging the activist’s detention

New Delhi: Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, has moved a writ petition before the Supreme Court challenging the detention of the Leh-based climate activist.

“I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a Habeas Corpus petition against Sonam Wangchuk’s detention. It is one week today. Still I have no information about Wangchuk’s health, the condition he is in nor the grounds of detention,” Angmo said in a post on a social media platform.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs held Sonam Wangchuk responsible for inciting violence in Leh town. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since September 10, and when violence started in the town, he broke his fast and escaped from the spot in an ambulance.

The activist was later detained under the National Safety Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. Both the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), spearheading the agitation for statehood and the UT’s inclusion in the 6th Schedule, have demanded unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk and all others detained on September 24, in addition to fixing responsibility for the firing in which four civilians were killed.

Four locals identified as Jigmet Dorjey of Kharnak, Rinchen Dadul of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail of Igoo, and Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbucha lost their lives in the firing.

The UT administration has maintained that the security forces had to open fire in self-defence when unruly protesters pelted stones and torched a CRPF vehicle with the intention of burning alive the jawans inside the vehicle.

The mob also torched the local BJP office and the office of the LAB while the vehicle of DGP S.D. Singh Jamwal was smashed, and the police chief escaped with bruises. Meanwhile, civil society groups continue to demand Wangchuk’s release and a peaceful resolution to Ladakh’s political demands.