Sonia chairs another meet to discuss PK’s plan, Chintan Shivir

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday called another meet of senior leaders to discuss the roadmap presented by political strategist Prashant Kishor to the party for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party leaders also discussed the venue of “Chintan Shivir” (brainstorming session) which is slated to be held next month. Sources say that the party has decided to hold it in Rajasthan from May 14 but official confirmation is awaited.

The Congress wants to discuss the blueprint prepared by Kishor in coming days and come up with broad parameters during the ‘Chintan Shivir”.

Kishor had presented a detailed roadmap for the party for the 2024 elections on Saturday.

After the presentation, Gandhi set up a committee to look into the suggestions.

“Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 election and Congress President has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week and after that a final decision will be taken,” General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said.

Sources mentioned that Kishor said during the meeting said that the Congress must target up to 370 to 400 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543 for 2024 and work on alliances wherever the party was weak.

Sources also said that Kishor is likely to join the Congress formally soon.