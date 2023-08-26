Sonia Gandhi arrives in Srinagar to join Rahul on personal visit

Srinagar: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived here on Saturday to join her son Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day personal visit to the Valley.

Sonia Gandhi was received at the Srinagar airport by senior Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived here on Friday after his week-long visit to the Ladakh region, is staying in a houseboat in the Nigeen Lake. Sonia Gandhi took a boat ride on Nigeen Lake after her arrival.

Party sources said that Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day private visit to the Valley as J&K is his “home” and he loves the local people. The sources also said that the family will visit the Gulmarg ski resort on Sunday.

