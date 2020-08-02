Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital

Posted By Qayam Last Updated: 2nd August 2020 2:35 pm IST

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on Thursday evening at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, was discharged at 1 pm on Sunday.

Her condition is stable, according to Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on July 30, 2020 evening at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” as per the health bulletin of the hospital.

On Friday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that she was admitted to the hospital for ‘routine tests and investigations’.

Source: ANI
India
