Sonia Gandhi likely to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct 6: Sources

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6 in Karnataka, sources said on Sunday.

The Yatra will pass through Karnataka for 21 days covering 511 km in the state. It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Sonia Gandhi will walk with the participants on October 6 during the Karnataka leg of the Yatra, a party source said.

This would be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Yatra which began when she was abroad for a medical check-up.

Rahul Gandhi has been walking continuously in the Yatra and reached Gundlupet in Karnataka on September 30 from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The Yatra has entered a crucial phase with the Karnataka leg as the state goes to polls next year and is the first time when it is passing through a BJP-ruled state.