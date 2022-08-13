Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid again

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also announced that she had tested positive for Covid infection, for the second time in three months.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 13th August 2022 1:28 pm IST
Jaipur: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi addresses the concluding session of party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation as per protocol.

“Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol,” informed party’s general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh in a tweet.

Earlier, she had tested positive for the virus in June.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 15,815 new Covid infections and 68 deaths in the past 24 hrs, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Saturday.

