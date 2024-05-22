Sonia Gandhi to unveil Telangana anthem on formation day

Hyderabad: The state government is set to release the official anthem for Telangana on June 2, in celebration of Telangana Formation Day. The anthem, titled “Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana,” was written by renowned poet and lyricist Ande Sri and was officially adopted as the state song by the Cabinet on February 4.

The Cabinet had suggested slight modifications to the anthem to reflect the current context. These changes have been incorporated, resulting in a final version that is approximately 1.5 minutes long. The music for the anthem has been composed by acclaimed film music director MM Keeravani.

The government has decided to invite Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi as the chief guest for the Telangana Formation Day celebrations. It is intended that the anthem will be officially released by the former AICC president.

On Wednesday, Ande Sri and Keeravani met with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to discuss the song. The Chief Minister appreciated their work, and during the meeting, Ande Sri performed the modified anthem. Impressed by the rendition, the Chief Minister decided to release the song on June 2.

The meeting was also attended by Vem Narender Reddy, adviser to the Chief Minister, Congress leader Addanki Dayakar, and CPRO to the Chief Minister Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy.

It is noteworthy that Telangana did not have an official state anthem until now. With the Congress coming to power in the state, the decision was made to adopt Ande Sri’s song as the official state anthem.