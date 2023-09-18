Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi console Gaddar’s family in Hyderabad

Gaddar’s family members were invited to the hotel by Sonia Gandhi due to health reasons.

Hyderabad: Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoled the family members of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, who passed away last month.

After the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ended on Sunday, the Gandhi family members met Gaddar’s wife, daughter and other family members and consoled them.

The meeting took place at a hotel where the senior Congress leaders were staying.

Telangana Congress said Gaddar’s family members were invited to the hotel by Sonia Gandhi due to health reasons. The former Congress president recalled Gaddar’s struggle for people’s rights.

Gaddar had passed away on August 6 after a brief illness. He was 74.

Sonia Gandhi had last month sent a letter to Gaddar’s wife Vimala Rao, expressing her heartfelt condolences. She wrote that Gaddar played a pivotal role in using art and culture as a means of expression to bring attention to the struggles of the marginalized and oppressed in the society.

His songs in praise of Sonia Gandhi for carving out Telangana state were played during the massive public meeting organised by Congress party at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The poet and singer’s last major public appearance was on July 2 in Khammam when he had hugged Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting of the Congress party.

After shaking hands with Rahul Gandhi, Gaddar hugged him and planted kisses on his cheeks. Rahul Gandhi too had reciprocated and invited him to take a seat next to him.

