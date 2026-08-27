Sonu Nigam denies reacting to Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi ad row

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam has denied commenting on the controversy surrounding actor Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying a post attributed to him on Twitter, was not written by him.

A media report had attributed a long post on the controversy to Sonu Nigam. The singer, however, shared a screenshot of the post on his official Instagram account and clarified that the account does not belong to him.

Sonu Nigam wrote in his Instagram caption, “This is not me and This has never been me.”

The post which reacted to Kriti Sanon ad controversy, was shared from an X account using the name Sonu Nigam. The post read, “The controversy is in no way about what a woman wears… the problem lies in the hypocrisy and the tactics of influencing people on Hindu festivals through their traditions. Because it’s not as if Kriti Sanon wore something like this for the first time and it sparked a controversy.”

Sonu Nigam’s fans took to the singer’s comment section to reveal that the account in question belonged to another person named Sonu Nigam, while the singer has repeatedly clarified that he is not on X.

Singer Prajakta Shukre also reacted to Sonu Nigam’s clarification.

She wrote in the comments, “For years, Sonu ji has clearly stated that he is not on Twitter/X and that this account is not his.

Yet the account continues to use his name and share personal opinions as though they are coming from him. This isn’t about whether one agrees with those opinions or not. It is about identity and accountability.

X’s own rules prohibit deceptive impersonation. Why is this still allowed to continue? Why has it not been taken down?*

She added, “And a question for the media as well..How can you publish statements and opinions attributed to a legend like Sonu Nigam without first verifying ? When the artist himself has repeatedly clarified that he is not on Twitter/X, shouldn’t that be the first thing a responsible media outlet checks before giving an impersonator a platform? A fake account may post anything it wants, but the media choosing to amplify it under a legend’s name .. not done !! Journalism begins with verification.”

The controversy comes amid the backlash over a jewellery brand’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti. The campaign attracted criticism from a section of social media users over the actor’s outfit.

Kriti was seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt while celebrating Raksha Bandhan. The campaign drew criticism from some users who called the choice of outfit for an advertisement centred on the festival of Raksha Bandhan as inappropriate.

Kriti later responded to the criticism, defending both her outfit and the campaign. She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!

Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”.