Sonu Nigam to perform in Hyderabad: Date, ticket prices, venue

Hyderabad is a city that loves music, and its people never miss a chance to enjoy live concerts. This February, get ready for an unforgettable evening as Bollywood’s favorite singer, Sonu Nigam, is coming to perform live in Hyderabad!

Sonu Nigam: The Voice Behind Your Favorite Songs

Sonu Nigam is a name that needs no introduction. From emotional hits like “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin” to fun tracks like “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,” his songs have been part of our lives for decades. Known for his soulful voice and versatility, Sonu continues to charm audiences everywhere.

Concert Details

Date: 8th February 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: To be announced

Tickets: 999 to 12,000 rupees on BookMyShow

Ticket Prices

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, starting at just 999 rupees. For fans looking for the ultimate experience, premium tickets go up to 12,000 rupees. Grab your tickets soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast!

Live Concert Craze in India

India is experiencing a live music boom, with concerts becoming more popular than ever. Recently, international stars like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Dua Lipa performed to packed audiences. Bollywood artists like Diljit Dosanjh have also been drawing massive crowds.

Whether you’re a casual listener or a true Bollywood fan, this is an event you can’t miss. So, spread the word, grab your friends, and prepare for an evening of timeless music and incredible vibes.