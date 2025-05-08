Sonu Nigam’s song dropped from Kannada film after concert row

Mumbai: Sonu Nigam found himself in the middle of a heated backlash after a concert held in Bengaluru on April 25. A video clip from the event went viral, where the singer was seen refusing to sing in Kannada and linking the demand to the Pahalgam terror attack. This sparked outrage among Kannada fans and the local film industry.

Song Removed from Kannada Film

Sonu had recorded the song Manasu Haadtade for the upcoming Kannada movie Kuladalli Keelyavudo, directed by K Ramnarayan. The song had been well-received, composed by Manomurthy and penned by Yogaraj Bhat. However, after the controversy, the makers decided to remove the song from the film and replace it with a new version sung by Kannada singer Chethan.

In a public statement, the makers said, “We respect Sonu Nigam’s talent, but we cannot accept his recent comments about Kannada. Hence, we’ve decided to remove the song.”

Backlash from Industry and Public

The incident triggered serious criticism. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) instructed the industry to avoid working with Sonu. Director Ramnarayan even said, “Just saying sorry is not enough. Linking Kannada pride with a national tragedy is unacceptable.”

Sonu Nigam Responds and Apologises

Following the backlash, Sonu Nigam issued a heartfelt apology via Instagram: “Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego.” He clarified that he felt threatened by a group of boys during the show and insisted he had already planned to sing Kannada songs.

Still, an FIR was filed, and police summoned him for questioning.

What started as a tense exchange at a concert escalated into a full-blown controversy. While Sonu Nigam’s apology might mend some fences, the impact on his standing in Karnataka’s music and film scene may take longer to heal.