Sonu Sood helps Hyderabadi man bring back uncle’s body from Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood once again came to the rescue of a Hyderabadi fan and helped him bring back his uncle’s mortal remains after he passed away in Saudi Arabia. The fan had appealed to the actor for help on X.

The man who worked at the Saudi Cement Hofuf plant has died due to a heart stroke in the country.

“Dear @SonuSood sir, My uncle, who worked at the Saudi Cement Hofuf plant, passed away heart stroke. Now his body in King Faisal General Hospital @ Saudi Arabia,” he wrote. He also added, “I humbly request your assistance in bringing his body back to India. Kindly help us sir.”

In response to this, Sood wrote, “Will try best to bring his body back. Already speaking to the concerned authorities.”

Taking to X, Sood confirmed that the mortal remains were set to arrive in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 20. He expressed his gratitude to social activist Girish Pant and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family.

Mortal remains will reach Hyderabad airport by 04.35 pm today. Thanks for all the help @GirishPant_ bhai 🙏 once again heartfelt condolences to the family . https://t.co/uN1wD1uRVR pic.twitter.com/MdRoYDXbo2 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 20, 2024

Sood gained fame for his philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning him the title of national hero.

He facilitated the evacuation of thousands of migrant workers during the pandemic, by booking flights and buses, and has continued to assist those in need.

Sood was also awarded one of the most prestigious awards, the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award, by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for his acts.