Sonu Sood speaks out about terrifying deepfake encounter

Mumbai: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently fell victim to an incident involving deepfake technology, as scammers attempted to exploit his image for fraudulent purposes. The actor received a screen recording of a deepfake video call, showcasing an impersonator engaging with a family in need.

Sonu was appalled and worried when he learned about the incident and shared it with his followers on his social media handle. The actor uploaded a video on his X, highlighting the risks of deepfake technology used by fraudsters. In the video, He revealed that someone tried to cheat a family out of money by talking to them through a video call, pretending to be the actor himself.

My film FATEH is inspired by real life incidents involving Deep Fake and fake loan apps.

This is the latest incident where someone tried to extract money from an unsuspecting family, by chatting with them through video call pretending to be Sonu sood.

Deepfake technology poses a serious threat to celebrities’ reputations and privacy. Several Bollywood stars have been targeted by this malicious technique, which swaps their faces with other people’s in fake videos. For example, Priyanka Chopra’s face was superimposed on a woman who claimed to be endorsing a brand and revealing her income in a video that circulated online in December.

Similarly, Rashmika Mandanna’s face was used to replace a British influencer’s in another video that went viral in November. The actress expressed her fear and dismay over the incident on social media and received support from other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur. Kajol, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif were also victims of deepfake videos last year.

With films like Dabangg, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, and Happy New Year, Sonu Sood has made a name for himself in the professional world. He's got a few films in the pipeline, including Rambaan, Madha Gaja Raja, and an untitled film with Saif Ali Khan.