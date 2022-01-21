Sony Sports Networks launches ‘WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati’

Mumbai: To celebrate the ever-growing popularity and fandom of WWE in India, Sony Sports Networks launched its new campaign, ‘WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati’ that showcases the untold stories and heroics of WWE Superstars.

Produced and conceptualized by Sony Sports Networks, the campaign will feature legendary stories of ten WWE Superstars narrated by South Superstar and a well-known WWE fan, Rana Daggubati in English, Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about the same Rana said, “I have been following WWE since childhood and I am a big fan. We only see the success of our favourite superstars but rarely know the struggles and hurdles they have overcome to be where they are today. I hope these films show our viewers another side of these WWE Superstars and inspire them to never give up in the face of adversity.”

The “WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati” campaign will feature the extraordinary and lesser-known stories of ten WWE Legends and Superstars, both within the ring and beyond: The Undertaker, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Big E, and Becky Lynch.