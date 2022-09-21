Sony unveils new noise cancelling headphone in India

New Delhi: Sony India on Wednesday launched a new noise cancelling headphones — WH-1000XM5 — that comes with the Integrated Processor V1 for Indian consumers.

With the help of the Integrated Processor V1, the company said the new headphones fully unlock the potential of Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, while the specially designed 30mm driver unit enhances noise cancelling.

“This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users and thanks to the implementation of new technologies, they elevate the already industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality on the WH-1000XM5, to a whole new level,” the company said in a statement.

The specially designed 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome uses carbon fibre composite material that improves high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. These new headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified that allow you to enjoy a custom immersive music experience with personalisation.

The WH-1000XM5 comes with 30 hours of battery life, so users can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels, and if they are in a rush, they can now get a remarkable three hours’ worth of charge in just three minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD).

The headphone comes with a handy collapsible carrying case that can be made thinner for easy storage, letting users easily take their headphones wherever they travel. It supports Google’s helpful new Fast Pair feature, allowing you to effortlessly pair with your Android devices