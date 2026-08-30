Soon, two new international-standard golf courses in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is planning to develop two new international-standard golf courses in order to promote golf tourism and attract visitors from across the world.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced the plans on Saturday, August 29, when he was speaking at a press conference at the Hyderabad Golf Club.

One of the proposed golf courses will come up on 130 acre at Jawaharnagar near Shamirpet. The second project is planned at Somasila along the Krishna river.

Somasila golf course to come up under PPP model

The proposed Somasila golf course is expected to be developed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project will be located near the Krishna river, Nallamala forests and Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

The government plans to support the project by facilitating infrastructure and other facilities that meet international standards.

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Telangana aims to expand golf tourism

The minister said golf should not remain limited to Hyderabad. He stressed the need to take the sport to other parts of Telangana.

Jupally pointed to the Telangana Golconda Masters as an example of how sporting events can help promote the state’s tourism and heritage.

The Tourism Minister also said the state government is interested in using the experience and services of former Indian men’s cricket team captain Kapil Dev to promote sports and tourism in Telangana.