Sorry Mr Adani, but I won’t shut up: Mahua Moitra slams business tycoon

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra attacked businessman Gautam Adani on X saying the recent allegations will not stop her from raising questions.

On Saturday, October 21, posted on X, “Sorry Mr. Adani. I am not taking your deal to shut up for six months in return for “peace”. And nor am I taking the second deal where I am allowed to attack you but not the PM. Adani used to CASH TO NOT QUESTION. Now he is forced to create a fake CASH FOR QUESTIONS.”

Moitra has been at the centre of a political storm since October 15 after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar in West Bengal of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament regarding business tycoon Gautham Adani.

In a signed affidavit submitted to the committee, Hiranandani admitted to using Moitra’s parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Adani after state-owned behemoth Indian Oil Corporation booked capacity at the Gujarat-based conglomerate’s Dhamra LNG import facility in Odisha and not at his firm’s planned facility.

Request NIC to please release ALL details of MPs publicly to show they were physically present in place from where IDs were accessed by their PAs & researchers/interns/staff. Don’t use Fake Degree wala for leak, make this public NOW. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 21, 2023

She ends the tweet with a tongue-in-cheek saying the CBI is welcome to her house to attend the DurgaPuja. “Also got message about impending CBI raid. I am busy with Durga Puja. I invite CBI to come home & count my pairs of shoes. But first please file FIR into ₹13,000 crore coal money Adani stole from Indians”, she added.