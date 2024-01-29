‘Sorry… mummy, papa’: JEE aspirant dies of suicide in Kota

In yet another tragic incident, a coaching student ended her life due to exam stress in Rajasthan’s Kota. The incident marks the second suicide in January, which also highlights the escalating trend of teenage students succumbing to the academic pressure.

The deceased, Niharika Singh, was an 18-year-old student from Kota’s Borkheda area. She was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and was scheduled to take the exam on January 30-31.

According to reports, Niharika was found hanging at her residence on Monday morning. Even though the family promptly responded and immediately took her to the hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation, including a post-mortem examination, to recognize the circumstances leading to her tragic decision.

Furthermore, the police also recovered a suicide note along with her body. In her letter, Niharika wrote, “Mummy, Papa, I can’t do JEE. So I suicide[sic]. I am loser [sic]. I am worst daughter [sic]. Sorry, Mummy and Papa. This is the last option I have.”

The police said Niharika lived with her father and was grappling with the extreme pressure of competitive exams. Despite studying for long hours daily, she was overwhelmed by the challenges.

Previously, Mohammad Zaid, another coaching student in Kota hailing from Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide due to the same reasons. He was preparing for the NEET entrance examination.