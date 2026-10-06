Sourav Ganguly appointed Delhi Capitals head coach for IPL 2027

The Capitals finished sixth in the IPL season earlier this year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Sourav Ganguly in Delhi Capitals team jersey during IPL 2027 coaching role.
Saurav Ganguly (Photo Credit: AFP)

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Tuesday, October 6, appointed as Delhi Capitals’ head coach ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Ganguly’s association with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Advisor.

Over the years, the 54-year-old has held multiple leadership positions at the outfit, including Director of Cricket for both the men’s and women’s teams.

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“I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years,” Ganguly said in statement shared by the franchise.

“I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past.

“I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team,” he added.

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The Capitals finished sixth in the IPL season earlier this year.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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