South Africa beat Canada by 57 runs

Skipper Aiden Markram made a 32-ball 59 as South Africa posted 213 for four and then limited Canada to 156 for 8 in 20 overs.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, third from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Canada's Yuvraj Samra during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad on Monday. AP/PTI
Ahmedabad: South Africa defeated Canada by 57 runs in their opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday, February 9.

Apart from Markram, Ryan Rickelton (33), Quinton de Kock (25), Tristan Stubbs (34) and David Miller (39) also made useful contributions after being asked to take first strike.

Navneet Dhaliwal (64) was the top scorer for Canada.

Lungi Ngidi (4/31) was the most successful bowler for SA.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 213 for 4 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 59; Ansh Patel 3/31). Canada: 156-8 in 20 overs (Navneet Dhaliwal 64; Lungi Ngidi 4/31)

