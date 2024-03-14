South Africa to take action against citizens serving in Israeli army

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor recently announced that citizens fighting alongside or serving in the Israeli army will be arrested upon entering the country.

This came in a speech delivered by Pandor on Sunday, March 10, during her participation in a solidarity event with the Palestinian people held by the ruling African National Congress party.

“I have already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and who are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defense Forces. We are ready. When you come home, we’re going to arrest you,” The Times of Israel newspaper quoted Pandor on Wednesday, March 13.

Also Read Watch: South African min Pandor quotes Hadiths in support of Palestinians

Her remarks came after an initial warning issued in December 2023 by the South African government that citizens fighting alongside Israel in Gaza may face prosecution at home.

On December 29, South Africa filed an 84-page lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, requesting an immediate order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On January 26, ICJ ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and direct incitement to it, as it rejected the Israeli request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by South Africa.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza, supported by the US, resulted in more than 31,000 civilian deaths, a humanitarian catastrophe, and extensive infrastructure destruction.