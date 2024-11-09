South Asia’s largest ‘poultry expo’ in Hyderabad to highlight innovations

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of the Poultry India Expo is scheduled to take place at Hitex, Hyderabad, from November 27 to 29.

Organized by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) and Poultry India, South Asia’s largest international poultry exhibition kicks off with “Knowledge Day” on November 26, a technical seminar that will feature experts from around the globe.

With the theme “Unlocking Poultry Potential,” Poultry India Expo 2024 aims to be a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and unveiling the latest advancements in poultry technology.

According to a press release from the association on Friday, this year’s expo will host over 400 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, drawing approximately 40,000 visitors, including poultry farmers, government officials, and global industry experts.

Additionally, over 1,500 delegates from more than 25 countries are expected to participate in sessions on critical topics for poultry sector growth. Knowledge Day will cover key issues such as modern poultry production, feed mill innovations, nutrition, and animal health.

This year’s exhibition will highlight both global and domestic developments in poultry management, health, nutrition, and production technologies.

The event also aims to address emerging industry challenges, including supply chain disruptions, environmental issues, and disease control.

IPEMA/Poultry India President Uday Singh Bayas highlighted the need for government support to strengthen India’s poultry industry, a vital sector for food security, rural employment, and nutrition.

The industry contributes approximately Rs 1.35 lakh crores annually, providing essential protein to millions. However, escalating costs, especially for feed ingredients like maize and soy, along with GST burdens on soya meal and equipment, are straining the sector.

Bayas called for immediate policy measures to stabilize prices, ensure affordable feed, and expand access to credit, particularly through increased priority sector lending thresholds.

He also advocated for GST exemptions on soya meal and poultry machinery, larger Rabi maize cultivation, and regulated corn imports to stabilize feed prices.

The president urged streamlined protocols for vaccine imports to combat animal diseases and called for nationwide support to include eggs in school meal programs as a measure against child malnutrition.