South Asia’s largest three-day ‘Poultry India Expo’ opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of Poultry India Expo, South Asia’s largest poultry exhibition, commenced on Wednesday at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. Organized by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA), this three-day event is centered around the theme “Unlocking Poultry Potential.”

The expo has attracted over 400 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, drawing an expected audience of over 40,000, including poultry farmers, industry professionals, government officials, and international stakeholders.

Spread across six exhibition halls covering 27,500 square meters, the event highlights advancements in poultry farming, nutrition, health management, and innovative production technologies.

As a precursor to the event, Knowledge Day 2024 was held on Tuesday, featuring technical seminars attended by 1,500 delegates from over 25 countries. Discussions focused on modern poultry practices, feed innovation, animal health, and sustainable farming solutions.

IPEMA President Uday Singh Bayas underlined the importance of India’s poultry sector in ensuring food security and rural development. He called for government intervention to address critical challenges such as rising feed costs, GST-related burdens, and disease management.

Bayas also advocated for policy measures to stabilize production costs, improve access to credit, and boost export opportunities. He highlighted the inclusion of eggs in school meal programs as a vital step toward combating malnutrition.