South Central Railway introduces MEMU trains around Secunderabad

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has introduced MEMU train services from Secundrabad-Umdanagar-Secunderabad and Umdanagar-Medchal-Umdanagar.

The train between Secunderabad-Umdanagar-Secundrabad stops at Sitafalmandi, Arts College, Jamai Osmania, Vidyanagar, Kacheguda, Malakpet, Dabirpura, Yakutpura, Huppuguda, Falaknuma, NPA Shivarampalli, and Budvel stations.

The train between Umdanagar-Medchal stops at Budvel, NPA Shivarampalli, Falaknuma, Huppuguda, Yakutpura, Dabirpura, Malakpet, Kacheguda, Vidyanagar, Jamai Osmania, Arts College, Sitafalmandi, Malkajgiri, Dayanand Nagar, Safilguda, Ramakistapuram Gate, Ammuguda, Cavalry Barracks, Alwal, Bolarum Bazar, Bolarum, Gundla Pochampalli and Gowdavalli stations.

Likewise, the Medchal-Secunderabad-Medchal train will stop at Gowdavalli, Gundla Pochampalli, Bolarum, Bolarum Bazar, Alwal, Cavalry Barracks, Ammuguda, Ramakistapuram Gate, Safilguda, Dayanand Nagar, and Malkajgiri.

South Central Railway said, “Travelling by these MEMU services will be beneficial to the suburban passengers in these regions compared to other modes of transport. The service will ensure lesser travel time and more comfort and are suitable particularly for daily commuters. The fares are also affordable ranging from a minimum of Rs.10 to a maximum of Rs.15 and passengers can purchase tickets both at the counter or through digital means.”

Train Timings:

Secunderabad to Umdanagar 6:15, 7:40

Secunderabad to Umdanagar 9:35, 11:00

Secunderabad to Medchal 9:50, 11:05

Secunderabad to Medchal 18:25, 19:50

Secunderabad to Umdanagar 18:30, 20:00

Secunderabad to Medchal 21:30, 22:50

Umdanagar to Secunderabad 8:10, 9:25

Medchal to Secunderabad 8:15, 9:35

Medchal to Secunderabad 16:55, 18:10

Umdanagar to Secunderabad 17:10, 18:20

Medchal to Secunderabad 20:05, 21:15

Umdanagar to Secunderabad 20:35, 21:46

Umdanagar to Medchal 11:05, 13:15

Medchal to Umdanagar 13:45, 15:55

Medchal to Umdanagar 12:00, 14:00

Umdanagar to Medchal 14:15, 16:40