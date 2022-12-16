South Central Railways to get Bharat Gaurav trains soon

Hyderabad: Bharat Gaurav Trains, which seek to draw attention to Indian culture and heritage, will soon be launched across the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), SCR zone has been reportedly registered as the first service provider to launch the Bharat Gaurav trains.



The principal chief commercial manager, G John Prasad held a meeting with all the zonal officials at the Rail Nilayam on Thursday to discuss the tourism customer base of SCR and the benefits of operation of Bharat Gaurav Trains from the zone.

Also Read South Central Railways gets first train with Vistadome coach

The Gaurav Trains, which seeks to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and historical places will be launched by IRCTC and will cover various tourist destinations in a pre-defined circuit providing diverse experiences to the passengers.



The itinerary and other details will soon be announced by IRCTC in different classes to meet the travelling requirements of the citizens.