South Indian Church to open next to BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

The Church of South India (CSI) Parish’s new facility in Abu Dhabi is set to be inaugurated with a soft opening ceremony on Sunday, Khaleej Times reported.

The new CSI church, which stands on 4.37 acres of land in Abu Mreikhah, is located next to the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple. The land for the church was gifted by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to reports, the ceremony will be led by Rt Rev. Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian, Bishop of the CSI’s Madhya Kerala Diocese, on Sunday.

In a statement, the church applauded the UAE leadership for their consistent support since its inaugural service on April 19, 1979.

CSI is the second-largest Christian church in India, with around 4 million members.

The new church building

The new church building has the capacity to host 760 followers and will have a main prayer area, multi-purpose hall, choir room, children room, audio-visual room, vicar’s office and balcony with seats.

The church building is expected to have further expansion in the future during the second phase.

The design of the church’s logo represents tolerance, coexistence, and cooperation as envisioned by the rulers of the UAE.

The equally sized four arms of the cross symbolize equality among all, and the lotus flower in the logo proclaims the indigenous nature of the Church of South India and its dependents on the grace of God to serve humanity.