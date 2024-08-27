South India’s first Azaan competition to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: South India’s First ever Azaan competition is set to be held at the Masjid Hasan in Balanagar, Bangalore Highway, Hyderabad on Friday, September 13. The competition is being organised by MN Research and Educational Foundation.

The Azaan competition is set to be a 9 am – 9 pm event, where muezzins skilled in Tajweed, from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala can participate. The competition will be conducted as two sets, a junior set, for the contestants of the age group of 5-15, and a senior set for the age group 16-35.

A total of 25 candidates will be selected into the final rounds and 13 candidates will qualify for the finals, where the judges will decide the winners.

Winners of the Azaan competition will be awarded Rs 50,000, a gold medal and a certificate. The second and third positions will be awarded Rs 30,000, silver medal and Rs 15,000, Bronze medal respectively.

Interested candidates can register in the competition by sending an Azaan video recording via Whatsapp to (+91) 6302845202. They are required to submit their name, age, mobile number, and domicile details. selected candidates should carry an Aadhar card or any other valid identity proof while travelling to the competition.