Watch: South Korean fans wave Palestinian flags during World Cup Qualifier

In a remarkable display of solidarity, South Korean fans waved Palestinian flags during a World Cup qualifying match against Palestine in Seoul on Thursday, September 5.

The gesture took place despite the Palestinian team being the opponent. South was expected to dominate the game. Instead, the fans prioritized showing support for the people of Gaza who are suffering under Israeli aggression.

In a viral video, the fans are seen holding huge Palestine flags and blowing drums in a display of their support.

The match resulted in a goalless draw, marking Palestine’s first time to reach the group stages in World Cup qualifiers.

The Palestinian team which is 96 in the FIFA ranking was able to withstand the 23rd-ranked South Korea to a draw. South Korea, under the leadership of new coach Hong Myung-bo, struggled to convert several scoring opportunities, including a near-miss by captain Son Heung-min, who hit the crossbar in the final minutes.

Palestine’s journey in the qualifiers is significant, as they aim to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States with the final itself held in the US. Palestine is playing their home matches abroad, usually in the Middle East, due to ongoing conflict in Gaza. The local league has been suspended and many of the players are without a club.