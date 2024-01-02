South Korean oppn leader Lee Jae-myung attacked during visit to Busan

Lee was then transferred to a hospital approximately 20 minutes after the attack, according to the agency.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd January 2024 9:16 am IST
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in the neck
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in the neck

Seoul: South Korea’s opposition party chief, Lee Jae-myung, was attacked during his visit to the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Lee, the chief of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, was struck on the left side of his neck at 10.27 am (local time) during a question-answer session with reporters.

Earlier, he toured the construction site of a new airport on Busan’s Gadeok Island, Yonhap reported.

MS Education Academy

Moreover, after the attack, he remained conscious, but the bleeding continued.

Lee was then transferred to a hospital approximately 20 minutes after the attack, according to the agency.

According to reports, the male assailant was overpowered and apprehended at the scene of the attack.
Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd January 2024 9:16 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button