South’s most expensive pre-release events: ROBO 2.O’s in Dubai tops list

Hyderabad: Pre-release events are important in building anticipation among fans especially in the South Indian film industry, which is known for its grandeur and extravagance. The following is a list of the top five most expensive pre-release events in the Southern film industry, showing the massive investments made to generate buzz around these highly anticipated films.

ROBO 2.O (DUBAI) – Rs. 14 crore

The blockbuster film “ROBO 2.O” held its pre-release event in Dubai, making it the most expensive event in South film history. The event was a spectacle, with breathtaking visuals, star-studded performances, and an awe-inspiring stage.

RRR (MUMBAI) – Rs. 9 crore

The much-anticipated film “RRR” held its pre-release event in Mumbai, attracting a lot of attention from fans and the media. The event featured top celebrities, captivating performances, and an electrifying atmosphere that set the tone for the film’s release.

SAAHO (HYDERABAD) – Rs. 2.5 crore

The action-packed film “SAAHO” held a pre-release event in Hyderabad, showcasing the film’s high-octane energy and grandeur. The event created a buzz among fans and raised the excitement levels to new heights with stunning performances, extravagant sets, and captivating moments.

ADIPURUSH (TIRUPATHI) – Rs. 2.5 crore

The epic film “ADIPURUSH” held its pre-release event in Tirupathi, adding a divine aura to the proceedings. Which is yet to be take place on 6th of this month (June).

BAAHUBALI 2 (HYDERABAD) Rs. 2 crore

The pre-release event for “BAAHUBALI-2” was a grand affair held in Hyderabad to commemorate the epic conclusion of the film series. The event featured breathtaking performances, exclusive glimpses of the film, and a massive crowd response, laying the groundwork for the film’s historic success.

These most expensive pre-release events in the South’s film industry are testaments to the industry’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences and creating unprecedented buzz around their films. These events have successfully raised the bar for pre-release celebrations and increased fan excitement levels thanks to massive investments and meticulous planning.