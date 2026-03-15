SP backs Oppn move to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar, says Akhilesh

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said his party supports the demand to remove Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he was indulging in “dishonesty”.

Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking a motion for the removal of Kumar. As many as 130 Lok Sabha members and 63 Rajya Sabha members have signed the notice.

“We support the motion to remove the CEC because he is indulging in dishonesty,” Yadav told reporters here on Saturday.

This is the first time a notice has been moved seeking the CEC’s removal.

Also Read Opposition MPs submit notices to remove Chief Election Commissioner

According to sources, the notice lists seven charges against Kumar, including alleged “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office”, “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement”.

The opposition parties have accused the CEC of aiding the ruling BJP on several occasions, especially with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they allege is aimed at helping the saffron party at the Centre.

The process for removing a CEC is similar to that for the removal of a Supreme Court or a high court judge, meaning an impeachment can be effected only on the ground of “proven misbehaviour or incapacity”.

Meanwhile, Yadav expressed confidence that the SP will win the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and claimed underground unregistered workers of a “scared” BJP have set base in the state, leaving their homes in other parts of the country.

“Communal agenda suits the BJP. It is difficult for them to be secular and democratic. They have damaged the Constitution and the reservation mandated by it,” the former UP chief minister alleged.

“The BJP isn’t a political party but a gang that is expert at lying. It said note ban will lead to eradication of corruption, GST will help businesses,” he said at an ‘iftaar’ event of his party leader Abu Azmi, in which Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was also present.