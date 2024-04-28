SP candidate from UP’s Ballia booked for spreading hatred

Pandey lost the Lok Sabha elections 2019 as a SP candidate to the BJP's Virendra Singh Mast by a margin of 16,000 votes.

Ballia: Samajwadi Party candidate from Ballia Lok Sabha seat Sanatan Pandey has been booked for allegedly spreading enmity, hatred and animosity among different sections of the society and threatening the District Election Officer, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said that on the complaint of Sub Inspector Makhan Singh in Ballia city an FIR has been lodged against Pandey under Section 171 F of the IPC (exercising undue influence in elections), 189 (threatening a public servant), 186 (obstructing a public servant in public work), 505 (2) (spreading hatred and animosity between different groups) and sections 125 and 136 of the Representation of the People Act 1950.

He said Pandey, while commenting on the tenure and works of the present government on April 27, was accused of spreading enmity, hatred and animosity among different sections of the society and threatening the District Election Officer.

Pandey lost the Lok Sabha elections 2019 as a SP candidate to the BJP’s Virendra Singh Mast by a margin of 16,000 votes.

Voting will be held in Ballia in the seventh phase on June 1.

