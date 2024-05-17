SP, Cong to gift people’s property to those who do ‘vote jihad’: PM Modi

Hamirpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, May 17, that the SP and the Congress will use people’s votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out “vote jihad” for them.

Addressing a rally here, Modi cautioned people against the ‘intentions’ of the two opposition allies in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today I have come to caution you against the SP and the Congress. They will take your vote, but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who do vote jihad for them,” he said.

“This time, the SP and the Congress have made their intentions clear even before the elections. The Congress is saying that it will investigate everyone’s property. Then they will give a part of your property to the vote bank that does vote jihad for them,” he said.

While addressing a rally on April 29, Samajwadi Party (SP) functionary and Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece, Maria Alam, called for “vote jihad” in favour of the INDIA bloc candidate from the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat, Naval Kishore Shakya.

Modi has been hitting the INDIA bloc hard over “vote jihad” since then.

Virtually going all guns blazing at the Congress in Bundelkhand over Article 370 and its threat that Pakistan has the atom bomb, Prime Minister Modi said he will tell the Congress that they should come to this land of Bundelkhand and see what bravery is.

“The Congress is saying that they will bring back Article 370 in Kashmir. These days Congress is threatening to be afraid of Pakistan because it has the atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress that they should come to this land of Bundelkhand and see what bravery is,” he said.

“They say that Pakistan has a nuclear bomb, but those giving these threats do not know that it does not even have the money to maintain it. They say it has missiles. The defence corridor we are building in Bundelkhand is not for making firecrackers but for making missiles,” Modi added.

There are 11 candidates in the poll fray in Hamirpur. The main contest is between BJP’s Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel and SP’s Ajendra Singh Lodhi. Hamirpur will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.