SP, Congress shut about Waqf issues but attack Sanatan: UP CM

Pratapgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, July 7, slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party for “attacking” Sanatan and asked why their mouths were “glued shut” when it came to Waqf issues.

He was addressing a gathering during a programme in Pratapgarh.

“Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, which are attacking Sanatan faith over alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple were silent on the Waqf land issue. Why are SP and Congress leaders’ mouths glued shut with Fevicol when it comes to Waqf matters?” he said.

He further alleged that SP wanted to see the ‘gulami dhancha’ (structure) of Babri, in an apparent reference to the Mughal rule. “But now, a grand Ram temple stands there, and this pains them,” he said.

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The chief minister said, “Even a chameleon must be feeling ashamed as SP and Congress change their colours faster than it does.”

He appealed to every “conscious citizen” to ask SP and Congress what right they have to talk about faith in Ayodhya.

“The (Ram temple) trust is running the temple and there is no interference from anyone in its work. The kind of work the trust is carrying forward is seen in the form of a grand temple,” he added.