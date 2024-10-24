SP govt provided jobs for money, not merit: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, October 24 slammed the previous Samajwadi Party government saying that before 2017, jobs were given on the person’s influence and money power, and not on basis of merit.

Despite their competence and qualifications, many deserving candidates were left out of the selection process during previous administrations, he said.

“Jobs were granted based on influence and money, and not merit before 2017 (in SP regime). Many capable candidates were unable to secure positions because their families didn’t have the financial resources or connections,” Adityanath said while addressing an event to hand over appointment letters to the newly recruited youths.

He said, “In the last seven years, there has been no discrimination against anyone in the selection process. Since our government took office, recruitments for government, private sector and contractual jobs have been conducted with complete transparency and integrity, which have contributed to UP’s rapid growth in various sectors.”

During the event, appointment letters were provided to 1,950 newly selected youth, including 1,526 Gram Panchayat Officers, 360 Gram Vikas Officers (Social Welfare) and 64 Social Welfare Supervisors selected by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Adityanath expressed optimism that if appointments are made with consistent fairness and transparency during the entire tenure, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as India’s leading economy, and India will achieve development and self-reliance by 2047.

He said in the past seven and a half years, his government has completed nearly seven lakh recruitments in government services.

“Earlier, many young people from UP had to search for jobs across the country and even abroad. Today, they are finding jobs in their own state, region, and even district, allowing them to balance work, family, and household responsibilities,” he said.